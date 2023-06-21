Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Rustic Street home outside Orangeburg at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The residents said they were sleeping when they heard a loud popping sound, like a lightbulb exploded.

One of the residents said a bullet went through her bedroom, travelled through the house and struck a towel in the bathroom.

The residents say they don’t have issues with anyone. Neither resident needed medical attention.

In a separate incident report, deputies searched an Orangeburg-area apartment complex for a man who may have been overdosing.

The Orangeburg County man called the sheriff’s office at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday saying he had taken several pills. He said his world was over and he didn’t feel so good.

The dispatcher reported that the man sounded like he was outside. He was still on the line but not talking.

Deputies reached Presidential Drive and began searching outside the apartment complex for the man.

They found the man staggering and shivering, with a foam-like substance around his mouth, the report said. He allegedly said he’d taken over-the-counter pain relievers and had been drinking.

He was taken to the hospital.