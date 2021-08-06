Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Back-to-school bashes planned for Holly Hill, Livingston

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Holly Hill Youth Sports will hold a back-to-school bash in honor of the Rev. Charles Miles.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Gilmore Park, 531 Park Circle, Holly Hill.

There will be free food, live music, games and giveaways. School supplies will be given to children who are present while supplies last.

The sheriff’s office will also hold a back-to-school bash in Livingston the following weekend.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Livingston Park, 5875 Savannah Highway.

There will be free food, live music, games and giveaways. School supplies will be given to children who are present while supplies last.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0