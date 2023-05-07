Investigators are seeking the identity of a small child located Sunday morning, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“Our patrol deputies located this child in Roosevelt Gardens,” Ravenell said. “We've canvassed the entire area and spoke with three dozen people with no one identifying this child. Please call us if you know who he is.” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Ravenell said that just after 10 a.m., deputies located a male approximately 3 years old and weighing around 35 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the child, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.