Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 3 accused of conspiring to steal catalytic converters

A concerned citizen’s call resulted in the arrest of three individuals on allegations they conspired to steal catalytic converters, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These thieves admitted our arrival prevented their damaging our citizen’s vehicles by stealing catalytic converters,” Ravenell said in a release.

“This is how it looks when law enforcement and the community work together,” he said.

Ravenell said 57-year-old Tracy Hughes and 35-year-old David Jones, both of Orangeburg; and 23-year-old Brandon Hanna of Goose Creek, were taken into custody following an early morning report of a possible burglary in progress.

Around 5:20 a.m. Monday, a caller notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious subjects exiting a vehicle that stopped in an apartment complex on Wingate Street.

The caller stated the subjects might have weapons in their possession.

As deputies arrived, the vehicle was stopped after the driver attempted to leave the area.

Both Jones and Hanna were found lying on the ground nearby. A Sawzall was on the ground next to the subjects, the release said.

A search of the white Buick LaCrosse allegedly revealed a quantity of narcotics as well as another Sawzall and a catalytic converter already cut from a vehicle.

One of the trio allegedly admitted they had chosen the location to cut more converters from vehicles “but law enforcement arrived first,” according to the report.

Hughes faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

Jones is charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals and possession of methamphetamine.

Hanna is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals.