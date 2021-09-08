Orangeburg County official's comment renews police shootings debate

Young said he would yield that concern to the sheriff's office.

At the meeting, Frazier said, "He (the sheriff) is doing a beautiful job. It is a community problem."

Frazier made the motion to move forward with the new training facility and all other council members present voted in favor of opening the site.

Nonetheless, Frazier's initial comment prompted response on social media, with calls for her to apologize and even resign.

"I am not going to resign," Frazier said. "I volunteered for Ravenell on his team when he first got elected. I have voted for him ever since. He has done a beautiful job. The problem is a community one. It's not Ravenell's problem. I said that."

Frazier said it’s time to move forward. "This was twisted. This is a problem on the national level."