Orangeburg County sheriff, police discuss aid; Ravenell responds to claim police can’t help agency

HOLLY HILL – Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell discussed concerns about mutual aid agreements during a Holly Hill Town Council meeting on Monday, but left without signing one.

Even without signed mutual aid agreements, police departments are still allowed to assist with the county’s critical calls, he said.

“When we are in distress, we want everybody to come,” Ravenell said.

“If I sign a mutual aid agreement, I’m responsible for the things that happen in the county (jurisdiction),” he added, noting the concern about liability.

The sheriff’s office has mutual aid agreements with two local law enforcement agencies: the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the North Police Department.

Ravenell spoke during Holly Hill’s meeting in response to an ABC News 4 report which aired on Dec. 1.

During the report, Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter claimed an incident “could literally be across the street, and it might be our jurisdiction, and we can’t do anything to help them.”

Detter later said he wants his department to be able to assist with calls near Holly Hill, outside of the town limits, when the sheriff’s deputies can’t get to the scene first.

During Monday’s meeting, Ravenell said “The first statement I heard from the chief is a lie.”

Ravenell accused Detter of “calling and crying about he don’t have enough sand in his sandbox to play with and I won’t give him any dirt. That’s ridiculous.”

Ravenell noted that the lack of a mutual aid agreement doesn’t prevent deputies from assisting with calls in police departments’ jurisdictions.

He also said that he previously met with Detter and former Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson to discuss issues about the police department.

Ravenell claimed that Detter never personally asked him to sign a mutual aid agreement, either.

After Ravenell’s remarks, Detter said, “Here’s our mutual aid agreement, sheriff. Since you said I never asked you in person, I’m asking you in person.”

Ravenell responded, “I can tell you right now I’m not going to sign it.”

Detter said, “So what was all of that talk about?”

Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford addressed Ravenell and the crowd.

“Everybody wants to work together,” he said.

He noted that the town of Eutawville has signed mutual aid agreements with Holly Hill, Santee, Elloree and even Yemassee.

Weatherford suggested getting the municipalities and the sheriff’s office to work out policies and procedures to follow so a signed mutual aid agreement can be in place.

He also made a copy of Eutawville’s mutual aid agreement available for the sheriff to sign.

Although Ravenell didn’t sign either mutual aid agreement, he and Detter were seen shaking hands after the meeting ended and discussing ways to work together better.