Orangeburg County investigators are seeking an Orangeburg woman missing since last month, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Tuesday.

“We’re told by family members they last saw their loved one in May,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please let us know.”

Investigators are searching for 51-year-old Vynique Dash-Jones of Treadwell Street.

Family members said they last saw Dash-Jones on May 23 at their Truman Circle home. Believing Dash-Jones to be intoxicated, they refused to allow her inside the residence, a sheriff’s office release said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators learned that while Dash-Jones would usually return after a period of time, she has not been seen since.

She is described as a Black female standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen in her silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

If anyone has any information on Dash-Jones, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.