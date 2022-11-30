Orangeburg County Sheriff: Missing girl’s mother was shot, killed; child, father sought

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Wednesday that autopsy results have come back in the case of an Orangeburg woman discovered deceased in her home last week.

“We got the results back from the lady’s autopsy late last night,” the sheriff said. “This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Louise Drive residence on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. Crystal Jumper, 46, was located inside the home.

Since last week’s discovery, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators along with multiple agencies have been searching for the female’s 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jeter, as well as the child’s father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

Based on information developed by OCSO investigators, law enforcement on Sunday received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, N.C. area where a male was seen with a child who matched the description of Aspen.

However, when law enforcement arrived, the vehicle was no longer there.

Contact was again made within the area on Monday by citizens concerned about a small child they had spotted with a man in a vehicle. The vehicle then left the area.

Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with Jeter, 46, who is believed to have been the male spotted in North Carolina.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

The sheriff added that anyone who sees Jeter or Aspen is asked not approach Jeter.

Jeter may be operating a blue 2015 Mazda 6 taken from the victim’s residence.

The Columbia man is described as a black male standing about 5 foot seven inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jeter’s location is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME_SC.

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.