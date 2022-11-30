Orangeburg County Sheriff: Missing girl’s mother was shot, killed; Child, father sought; possibly spotted in N.C.

An autopsy shows an Orangeburg woman found on Thanksgiving Day was shot and killed.

Now authorities are seeking her 5-year-old daughter and the child’s father.

“We got the results back from the lady’s autopsy late last night,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a Wednesday release.

“This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body,” he said.

Deputies were called to a Louise Drive residence on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. Crystal Jumper, 46, was located inside the home.

Since last week’s discovery, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators and multiple agencies have been searching for Jumper’s 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jeter, as well as the child’s father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

The sheriff’s office sought to issue an Amber alert for Aspen Jeter, but was told her situation does not meet the elements for one. Because her father is the custodial parent, there was no abduction, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.

Based on information developed by sheriff’s office investigators, law enforcement on Sunday received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, N.C. area. A male was seen with a child who matched the description of Aspen.

However, when law enforcement arrived, the vehicle was no longer there.

Contact was again made within the area on Monday by citizens concerned about a small child they spotted with a man in a vehicle. The vehicle then left the area.

Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with Jeter, 46, who is believed to have been the male spotted in North Carolina.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

The sheriff added that anyone who sees Jeter or Aspen is asked to not approach Jeter.

Jeter may be operating a blue 2015 Mazda 6 with license plate number SVK 760. It was taken from Jumper’s residence, the sheriff’s office said.

The Columbia man is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jeter’s location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.