Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell officially announces re-election bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced his intent to seek re-election.

In a release, Ravenell’s campaign said he is “asking for your continued support as he once again offers himself as a servant and respected leader to continue his fight in making our community safer.

“Sheriff Ravenell has remained firm, fair and consistent in his leadership and services rendered to Orangeburg County. We ask that the community will allow him to continue to serve with excellence and more than 30 years of experience by casting your vote on June 9 to re-elect Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Thank you for your support, love and prayers.”

Ravenell is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Darnell Johnson. Filing for the office ended last month.

Ravenell won his first run for political office when he was elected the 52nd sheriff of Orangeburg County on Jan. 25, 2011.

A native and lifelong resident of the Santee community of Orangeburg County, Ravenell began his law enforcement career more than 30 years ago.

He says that through his service in numerous roles, he quickly learned the significance of his duty to not only enforce laws but to fulfill his life's philosophy to "Be Firm, Be Fair and Be Consistent."