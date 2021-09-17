Orangeburg County sheriff: Composite image shows shooter; authorities seek 3 after deaths of two women

Orangeburg County investigators have developed a composite image of a shooter involved in the deaths of two women on Sunday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve worked this case night and day from day one,” Ravenell said. “We have developed a person of interest as well as had a composite made of one of the subjects shooting that night.”

Witnesses were able to give a sketch artist a very detailed picture of one of the gunmen from the early morning ambush and fatal shooting, Ravenell said.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle occupied by four females was cut off on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue by what is believed to have been an SUV.

At least two occupants of the SUV exited the vehicle and began firing on the Honda occupied by the women.

Two of the women inside the car died of their injuries while one more was injured.

Ravenell said an obstruction of justice warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Henry Zeigler. The sheriff’s office believes the Coleman Avenue man has knowledge of the shooters.

Zeigler allegedly fled when confronted by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday.