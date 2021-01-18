Orangeburg County Sheriff: Bogus letter asks residents when they’ll be away

Some residents have received a bogus letter asking for security details, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The letter asks questions such as:

• When a person is leaving home.

• When the person plans to return.

• The name of the homeowner’s alarm company.

• The number of cars that should be at the home.

• Animals at the home.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear how the people behind the letter planned to get the details, since it uses the correct addresses and phone numbers.

Investigators believe the people stop back by homes to check the mailboxes they targeted.

If anyone has received this letter, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

