 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Sheriff: Bogus letter asks residents when they’ll be away
0 comments
breaking

Orangeburg County Sheriff: Bogus letter asks residents when they’ll be away

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Some residents have received a bogus letter asking for security details, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The letter asks questions such as:

• When a person is leaving home.

• When the person plans to return.

• The name of the homeowner’s alarm company.

• The number of cars that should be at the home.

• Animals at the home.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear how the people behind the letter planned to get the details, since it uses the correct addresses and phone numbers.

Investigators believe the people stop back by homes to check the mailboxes they targeted.

If anyone has received this letter, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-16-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News