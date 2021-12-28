Orangeburg County Sheriff: Armed Dollar General robber sought

Investigators are seeking the person who robbed a local dollar store at gunpoint, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This incident happened on Sunday night when an armed individual went into this business and robbed the employees,” Ravenell said. “This isn’t the first such incident, but we believe the latest by this individual.”

Orangeburg County investigators were called out around 9:30 p.m. when employees at a Dollar General reported a robbery.

The employees told investigators that a masked Black male entered the Five Chop Road business armed with a handgun.

The gunman took an undetermined amount of cash after demanding the register be opened.

He is described as wearing a black hoodie and gloves, light-colored jogging pants and black shoes.

Ravenell said the same store was also robbed at gunpoint in August and burglarized twice in October.

A Bamberg Road Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint twice in September, while Edisto Drive Family Dollar employees reported an attempted armed robbery in September.

Several days after the Edisto Drive attempted robbery, the Family Dollar was burglarized.

“We believe one individual has committed several of these robberies,” Ravenell said. “We need to get him off the streets before someone gets hurt.”

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

