A man has been charged after more than $1 million in equipment belonging to his former employer was scrapped, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual was instructed to scrap equipment that had been deemed worn out and obsolete,” Ravenell said. “However, once that was done, he kept on scrapping perfectly good equipment and pocketing the money.”

Shaun Simpson, 45, has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $10,000 and obtaining a signature under false pretenses.

As an employee of a local pet food manufacturer, Simpson was authorized to scrap old machinery. However, coworkers noticed good machinery missing from the Prosperity Drive facility.

An employee at the scrap yard claims Simpson instructed him to make the checks payable to Simpson, according to the report.

The report goes on to state the equipment scrapped is estimated to have been worth around $1,056,504. The company received just over $15,000 in payment.

The Seneca man was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond on Friday.