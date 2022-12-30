Orangeburg County Sheriff: 15-year-old facing murder charge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A fourth suspect has been taken into custody in a November shooting incident, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a Friday press release.

“We’ve been narrowing down the location to where this individual had apparently relocated in Berkeley County after this shooting,” Ravenell said. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, we brought him back to face a charge of murder.”

The latest suspect is a 15-year-old Orangeburg County male whose name is being withheld due to his age.

The juvenile is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death of an 18-year-old Estate Court man who was located in his yard with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday.

Previously charged with murder in the case are Dwayne Deeandre Smalls, 18, of Threson Street; Nasir Reakwon Washington, 18, of Broad Street and Ja’Quail Brian Otis Mack, 17, of Muna Street.

Mack is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

