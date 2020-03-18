Orangeburg County seniors to get home-delivered meals

Any at-risk senior who does not have transportation but has benefited from the congregate dining service will be moved to OCCOA’s home meal delivery route, if necessary, Miller said.

“This ensures clients are still receiving five meals a week and up to two wellness face-to-face visits,” Miller said. “This is an attempt to limit contact from five face-to-face contacts per week to one to two for our drivers.”

Seniors who have used the congregate dining services primarily for socialization and not considered at-risk will not have meals delivered to their homes or be able to pick up meals, Miller said. She estimates about half of the clients of the congregate dining services used it primarily for socialization.

Orangeburg senior Nancy Peasley has enjoyed the OCCOA’s congregate dining meal program for the past four years.

“I really like how we can get there, congregate, talk to people and have lunch together with people my age,” Peasley said. “I like going down and being around other people because they don’t have anything for seniors to do in Orangeburg except to the go to the library for bingo every two weeks.”

When she found out the program had been temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus, she was wondering where she would get her next meal.