Orangeburg County seeks purchase of downtown property

Orangeburg County is seeking to purchase property in downtown Orangeburg with an eye toward revitalization.

County Council on Tuesday gave unanimous first reading approval to the purchase of 2.32 acres at 1480 Russell Street for about $675,000.

The purchase needs three readings to be final.

“The county is working with the city of Orangeburg to help revitalize downtown and part of the process is acquiring more property adjoining property the City of Orangeburg has for the sake of a joint development" Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

He called the land “a critical piece of the footprint of downtown.”

“The county and city agree it is best for us to control property regardless of what we decide to do,” he said.

The city purchased the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange Street behind the Dairy O for about $100,000 in December. The city has targeted that property as potential workhouse housing.

