Orangeburg County seeks internet grant

Orangeburg County is applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to expand broadband in the county.

Orangeburg County Council voted unanimously to apply for USDA Rural Utilities Service Rural Development grant funding.

County Administrator Harold Young said the county doesn’t know how much may be available to the county, or where and when the broadband project would be placed.

The county council meeting was held virtually Sunday afternoon in order to meet a deadline for the grant application. The grant would not require a local match.

Orangeburg County has made the expansion of broadband a priority.

Earlier this year, council voted to spend about $4.8 million for broadband expansion as part of a $13.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect Program grant.

Under that pot of money, broadband was targeted for Cope, Felderville, portions of Santee, Neeses and North.

Broadband in the eastern part of the county is targeted for completion by the end of the year and the western Orangeburg project is targeted for a mid-2023 completion.