Orangeburg County schools to start with virtual learning; students may return to class in September

Orangeburg County students will start the new school year virtually, but they may have a chance to return to their classrooms in September, trustees decided Tuesday.
“Our decisions on back to school must be and will be grounded in safety and a concern for the health and well-being of our students and their families, as well as our teachers, staff members and their families,” Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
“While virtual learning is not the optimum learning environment for every student, or the preferred teaching environment for every educator, it is what is safest right now and we will need to begin this school year virtually,” he said.
Under the district’s plan, kindergarten through eighth-grade students will return to school virtually Monday, Aug. 24 and high school students will return virtually on Aug. 31
Parents will be able to choose whether they want their children to remain in a virtual setting, coined "Orangeburg Online," or return to an in-classroom setting by Sept. 14.
Foster said the Sept. 14 face-to-face start-up date will give teachers and students an opportunity to become proficient at virtual learning and will allow the district to continue to track the virus numbers.
"This is not a date set in stone," Foster said.
Foster said in-person instruction may also be phased-in, depending on the status of COVID-19 and its spread.
The proposal will be presented to S.C. Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman for her approval.
School trustees also approved the administration’s recommendations for the use of L.E.A.P. days.
The week of Aug. 10-14 will be designated as L.E.A.P. days in which K-8 students and teachers will reconnect and engage in small group meetings and orientation, hands-on technical support during computer/device distribution, and family/special service meetings.
The school board also designated Aug. 17-21 for professional development for all teachers and staff members for enhanced training and professional learning in Orangeburg Online.
Devices/laptops will be distributed to high school students during their orientation days, which are scheduled for the week of Aug. 24-28.
Foster said more details on the district’s back-to-school plan will be released at the July 28 board meeting.
The district has formed a Back to School Task Force consisting of four committees that will look at operations, health and safety; teaching and learning; equity, social and emotional health; and communications.
Some of the specific issues the committees will examine are health screenings, food service, transportation, facilities usage, signage and personal protective equipment.
Other issues include: instruction delivery, distance learning, virtual learning, access to technology and reaching those with special needs.
The committees will look at community and parental survey results when coming up with its reopening recommendations.
In other business:
• The deadline for registering your child for school is Friday, July 31.
• The school district is conducting a survey to determine student technology needs.
Parents are asked to complete a survey for each school-aged child in their home at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OCSDTechSurvey.
The survey can also be found on the district's Facebook page: Orangeburg County School District.
The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, July 24. The information submitted is confidential.
Questions about the survey may be directed to the Office of Information Technology, 803-533-7981.
• Trustees Ruby Edwards and Dr. R.L. Brown were recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association for achievement in the association’s 2019–2020 Boardmanship Institute.
• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the district's headquarters at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg.
