Orangeburg County schools to start with virtual learning; students may return to class in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County students will start the new school year virtually, but they may have a chance to return to their classrooms in September, trustees decided Tuesday.

“Our decisions on back to school must be and will be grounded in safety and a concern for the health and well-being of our students and their families, as well as our teachers, staff members and their families,” Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

“While virtual learning is not the optimum learning environment for every student, or the preferred teaching environment for every educator, it is what is safest right now and we will need to begin this school year virtually,” he said.

Under the district’s plan, kindergarten through eighth-grade students will return to school virtually Monday, Aug. 24 and high school students will return virtually on Aug. 31

Parents will be able to choose whether they want their children to remain in a virtual setting, coined "Orangeburg Online," or return to an in-classroom setting by Sept. 14.

Foster said the Sept. 14 face-to-face start-up date will give teachers and students an opportunity to become proficient at virtual learning and will allow the district to continue to track the virus numbers.