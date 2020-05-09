Orangeburg County schools to hold graduations; events to have limited seating, social distancing

Orangeburg County School District’s seniors will have a chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in outdoor graduation ceremonies.
"We listened to our seniors," interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said.
"These youngsters have worked so hard to reach this point in their life and rather than make an independent decision, I decided to hear from the students,” he said.
Each graduating class in the Orangeburg County School District will be able to graduate Thursday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at their respective high school football field stadiums.
The rain date, if necessary, will be Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m.
The practice date for each school will be Wednesday, June 3 at 9 a.m. Only graduates and essential staff will be allowed at practice.
Johnson said more than 500 seniors responded to a survey, with overwhelming numbers saying they wanted to have their graduations at the scheduled time and outdoors.
"Even though we had planned to have one location for graduation, we felt like it was critical to have some normalcy for students, therefore the graduation will be outdoors at each school's football field," he said. "We could have had a virtual graduation or graduation later in the year. The students wanted to graduate when they were supposed to graduate."
The outdoor graduation ceremonies will require the following of guidelines that will be strictly enforced at each ceremony.
These include:
• Per state guidelines, graduates will be limited to two tickets for immediate family members.
• All graduates and guests will be given a program and a mask to wear as they enter. Graduates will be able to remove the mask as they receive their diploma and take their picture.
• The graduation ceremonies will be set up to accommodate social distancing for both graduates and the families in attendance.
• Specific entry and exit procedures will be used to allow for social distancing.
• Sanitation and nurse stations will be set up in the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity.
• Families will be asked to take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. All participants will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside the stadium and in the parking lots.
Each graduation ceremony will be broadcast on the school's Facebook page or by other means if possible.
In addition, a countywide virtual graduation program will loop on the county TV station with yearbook pictures of each graduate and speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian from each school as well as greetings from district leaders.
The district also plans to give each graduate a Class of 2020 yard sign.
