Orangeburg County schools to hold graduations; events to have limited seating, social distancing

The outdoor graduation ceremonies will require the following of guidelines that will be strictly enforced at each ceremony.

These include:

• Per state guidelines, graduates will be limited to two tickets for immediate family members.

• All graduates and guests will be given a program and a mask to wear as they enter. Graduates will be able to remove the mask as they receive their diploma and take their picture.

• The graduation ceremonies will be set up to accommodate social distancing for both graduates and the families in attendance.

• Specific entry and exit procedures will be used to allow for social distancing.

• Sanitation and nurse stations will be set up in the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity.

• Families will be asked to take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. All participants will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside the stadium and in the parking lots.

Each graduation ceremony will be broadcast on the school's Facebook page or by other means if possible.