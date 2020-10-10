Orangeburg County schools prepared for students; ‘precautions on top of precautions’ in place

The halls and classrooms of Marshall Elementary School were silent and virtually empty Friday afternoon.
The voices of faculty and staff could barely be heard along the halls, which are marked with directional arrows and stickers reminding people to socially distance.
The school will come to life once again Monday as the Orangeburg County School District welcomes elementary school students back to an in-person classroom setting after about a seven-month absence.
"We know this has been a difficult time," school Principal Dyisha Taylor said. "We have not seen our children since March 13, and we are excited to see the faces of our children who have decided to enter back in the school. It is not the same without the faces of our children."
Taylor said the school and district are doing all they can to keep students, faculty and staff safe upon their return.
“In each classroom you will see Plexiglas shields," she said. "Some of our classrooms already have the desks spread out six feet apart. We are doing precautions on top of precautions."
Taylor said each child will be provided with face shields and masks and school faculty and staff will wear masks daily.
Faculty and staff will have their temperatures checked. Parents and guardians will be encouraged to check their children’s temperatures before they come to school in-person.
In addition, the school has signs reminding faculty, staff and students about social distancing.
"There will be no movement in the building, so what is going to happen is that the students will do all instruction in the classroom and lunch will be provided in the classroom," Taylor said. "Their special activities will be provided in the classroom."
"With that limited movement, it makes it easier for us to contract trace in case something happens," she said.
The school will also be off-limits to visitors other than district personnel.
"Staff members will escort children to the classroom," Taylor said. "Parents will be able to make appointments if they need to see a staff member."
Students should plan to bring a water bottle to school for in-person learning as water fountains will be closed.
Each school also has a self-contained isolation room.
At Marshall Elementary, the isolation room has access to a restroom and will be used for those students who start exhibiting or complaining of illness.
The student will be taken to the room, checked and sent home with their parents if deemed necessary.
No return date has yet been scheduled for middle and high school students.
Parents had a choice of allowing their children to return to a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning, or remaining solely with virtual learning for now. It is estimated that more than half of the district's children will remain in virtual learning through at least Jan. 15.
Taylor said based on current numbers, Marshall Elementary will have no more than seven children per classroom under the hybrid return schedule.
In the hybrid schedule, students will come to school either Monday/Tuesday (on an AA schedule) or Wednesday/Thursday (on a BB schedule). Friday will be a SEE (small groups, electives and extra help) day and will remain fully virtual for all students.
The schedules of AA and BB will be determined by the students’ last names.
Students with last names beginning with letters A through J will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names beginning with letters K-Z will attend school in person on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Taylor estimates about 120 to 125 students per day will be in the school, which is down from the normal of about 700 students in the school
"That number is decreasing as we speak" Taylor said. "We are getting calls and emails from parents. Parents are still opting to remain virtual. That number may change by Monday."
In order to provide additional comfort to parents, Taylor says she has done a question-and-answer Zoom session with parents as well as a video demonstration of the classroom setting.
Districtwide safety efforts
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant said the district has received about 95% of the supplies it has requested.
The district has about 7,500 tri-fold table shields in place. The district has ordered about 12,000 of these table shields and is waiting for the remainder to come in.
"The other shipment we scheduled for next week and that will be for our middle and high school campuses," Grant said.
He estimates the district has ordered well over half a million to three quarters of a million pieces of personal protective equipment that includes gloves, masks, face shields and table top Plexiglas shields.
The district has also ordered table shields for classrooms with desks grouped together.
"Those are on back order," Grant said. "Hopefully we will have those by the end of next week, but we are using the tri-fold shields in place of those until we get those in."
Grant said the district also has spray bottles, rags and backpack sprayers that allow quick room cleanings.
"Every school has two (backpack sprayers)," Grant said. Larger schools received three.
"We have a number of sprayers for buses,” he said.
Grant said additional cloth masks are still coming in, although the district does have “hundreds of thousands of disposal masks.”
"We have everything that our staff needs and that our students need," Grant said.
