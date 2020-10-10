Orangeburg County schools prepared for students; ‘precautions on top of precautions’ in place

The halls and classrooms of Marshall Elementary School were silent and virtually empty Friday afternoon.

The voices of faculty and staff could barely be heard along the halls, which are marked with directional arrows and stickers reminding people to socially distance.

The school will come to life once again Monday as the Orangeburg County School District welcomes elementary school students back to an in-person classroom setting after about a seven-month absence.

"We know this has been a difficult time," school Principal Dyisha Taylor said. "We have not seen our children since March 13, and we are excited to see the faces of our children who have decided to enter back in the school. It is not the same without the faces of our children."

Taylor said the school and district are doing all they can to keep students, faculty and staff safe upon their return.

“In each classroom you will see Plexiglas shields," she said. "Some of our classrooms already have the desks spread out six feet apart. We are doing precautions on top of precautions."

Taylor said each child will be provided with face shields and masks and school faculty and staff will wear masks daily.