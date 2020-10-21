ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS: MIddle/high to return to in-person instruction

On Monday, Nov. 2, Orangeburg County School District middle and high school students will return to classrooms in smaller groups for in-person instruction beginning Monday, November 2.

"We look forward to safely transitioning students in a hybrid model as we enter the second nine-week grading period, OCSD said in a Wednesday press release. "The safety of your students, as well as the safety of our employees’ and their families remains our highest priority. We appreciate the continued support of our families and community as we transition safely into a more traditional educational model for all students in the coming weeks."

Students with last names beginning with the letters A through J are in Group A and will attend school on a Monday/Tuesday schedule in person.

Students with last names beginning with the letters K-Z are in Group B and will attend school in person on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will the district's S.E.E. (small groups, electives and extra help) day in which all students will receive virtual support.

There will not be school on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.