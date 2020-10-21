ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS: MIddle/high to return to in-person instruction

On Monday, Nov. 2, Orangeburg County School District middle and high school students will return to classrooms in smaller groups for in-person instruction beginning Monday, November 2.
"We look forward to safely transitioning students in a hybrid model as we enter the second nine-week grading period, OCSD said in a Wednesday press release. "The safety of your students, as well as the safety of our employees’ and their families remains our highest priority. We appreciate the continued support of our families and community as we transition safely into a more traditional educational model for all students in the coming weeks."
Students with last names beginning with the letters A through J are in Group A and will attend school on a Monday/Tuesday schedule in person.
Students with last names beginning with the letters K-Z are in Group B and will attend school in person on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will the district's S.E.E. (small groups, electives and extra help) day in which all students will receive virtual support.
There will not be school on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.
"We understand that students within families often have different last names," the press release states. "If that is true for your family and the grouping puts your students in different groups, should you wish to change that and keep your students on the same schedule, we ask that you simply reach out to your students’ principal for assistance."
"Our principals will accommodate to ensure that your children attend school on the same day, even if their last names would put them on alternate schedules," the district said.
Students and families enrolled in Orangeburg Online, the district's full-time virtual program, will remain in a full-virtual learning environment.
"Orangeburg Online students will have the option to return to in-person learning after first semester, but will not be permitted to return to in-person learning before semester’s end as student numbers and social distancing protocols have been developed based on student occupancy," the press release states.
First period instruction will begin at 8:45 a.m. for middle school students and dismissal will be held from 2:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. High School’s first period class will begin at 9 a.m. with dismissal from 3:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Classrooms are equipped with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to enable frequent disinfectant of high-touch surfaces.
Plexiglass was recently installed to add an additional layer of protection around students’ individual workspaces.
Staggered class changes will be implemented to reduce interaction among students, and all individuals are required to wear facemasks when social distancing cannot be maintained, according to the release.
Face shields will also be available for anyone who wishes to add an additional safety measure to their facemask.
Every middle and high school student should come to school with his or her own face mask, water bottle, school supplies, their device fully charged, and their power cord.
OCSD has conducted a phased-in return of in-person instruction with elementary school students returning October 12. At the end of September, students with occupational and physical therapy needs returned to an in-person setting.
Any middle or high school student, with his or her parent/guardian permission, may select to remain learning virtually by completing the survey online at www.ocsdsc.org, or emailing OrangeburgOnline@ocsdsc.org.
