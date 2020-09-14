Orangeburg County schools helping expand health care; district teaming up with providers to offer telehealth

Schwarting said children will still have access to their primary care providers.

"We have other primary clinics in the county and around the county that would like to participate. We also believe that children should have access to their primary care provider. If they already have a medical home, don't ship them out to a health system. Let them see their health care provider if at all possible and then let the health systems, if needed, complement that service for some specialty services," she said.

"So we're very blessed in this community to have Mr. Williams, Dr. Foster, the Family Health Center," she added.

Williams said, "I am so thankful to Dr. Foster. We sat down and we talked about this. The entire discussion that we had for probably a little over two hours that day, it was never about us. It was all about how we can serve."

"Many of you that know me and you know our team, it's all about trust, building sustainability and always focusing on the community. We do nothing for ourselves, but for the people we are blessed to serve. We are nothing but tools to be used by the master carpenter to do his work," he said.

Williams said the mobile app will allow more people to have access to health care.

“By the grace of God and this partnership, patients that need care now, if they have a school-age child with this device in their home, they will have access. ... We will be able to send them a link, they will be able to hit the link, and they will be able to be seen by their provider. Everything cannot wait."

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.