ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS: Graduations to be held June 4

At the recent meeting of the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees, graduating seniors were reminded that graduations will take place Thursday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at each high school's football field. The High School for Health Professions will have an outdoor graduation at 6 p.m.
The rain date is Friday, June 5 with the times the same for each location.
Each graduate will get two tickets each and security personnel will be on hand to enforce social distancing. The district will provide masks to graduates and their guests. No individual will be admitted without a ticket.
The district's clear-bag policy will be in effect for the graduation ceremonies meaning only clear bags will be permitted.
Capital projects
District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant said the state Office of School Facilities has given the district the authority to proceed with bid process for the elevator replacement project at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and the roof replacement project at O-W, William J. Clark Middle School and Robert E. Howard Middle School.
Grant said hopes are the projects will each begin in early July.
He said the HVAC replacement project at O-W has still not been approved by the OSF; some additional details still need to be obtained before it can proceed.
Trustees Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer, both board members of the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, expressed concerns about the status of the previously approved and funded renovation of the O-W athletic complex.
According to Carson, District 5 had budgeted about $9.4 million for the completion of the project two years ago.
"The money was allocated for this. It was in the budget," Carson said. "We need to find out what happened to that money."
Ulmer echoed Carson.
"The funds were already set aside by the previous board for these projects to be done," Ulmer said.
Interim Superintendent Darrell Johnson said the district will bring forward a report with all the facts and figures of what has been previously approved and what money was allocated as part of a capital project plan. He said the district will also bring forward a potential priority list for capital projects.
"Some of the projects when the architect did not complete what they were supposed to complete and the board itself was late in getting things done this has hampered our ability to move forward on several projects," Johnson said.
He said more information on a capital project plan would be presented at the board's June work session.
In other business:
- The proposal of making Robert E. Howard Middle School an all-sixth grade campus and William J. Clark Middle School a seventh- and eighth-grade campus was tabled until a later date due to the current uncertain climate surrounding public education and the coronavirus.
The new middle school configuration was being considered to improve the academic and behavioral performance of the district's sixth-graders.
- Trustees recognized Cope Area Career Center guidance counselor Dee Edwards for being named the South Carolina Career and Technology Guidance Counselor of the Year.
- Trustees were informed the district will use the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) for its pre-kindergarten screening for the 2020-2021 school year.
The screening process measures preschoolers name writing ability, upper-case and lower-case alphabet recognition, letter sound and beginning sound production, print and word awareness, rhyme awareness, and nursery rhyme awareness.
- Online registration for parents will be start on June 8. Parents will receive log in information such as a user name and password with final report cards. Report cards will be mailed to parents on June 12.
- Grades for students in K-11 are due June 3.
- Trustees decided to table the approval of courses for the 2020-2021 school year until its next meeting in order to give more time for review.
- After an hour-and-a-half closed session, trustees approved to hire a dozen teachers.
