ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS: Graduations to be held June 4

Trustees Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer, both board members of the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, expressed concerns about the status of the previously approved and funded renovation of the O-W athletic complex.

According to Carson, District 5 had budgeted about $9.4 million for the completion of the project two years ago.

"The money was allocated for this. It was in the budget," Carson said. "We need to find out what happened to that money."

Ulmer echoed Carson.

"The funds were already set aside by the previous board for these projects to be done," Ulmer said.

Interim Superintendent Darrell Johnson said the district will bring forward a report with all the facts and figures of what has been previously approved and what money was allocated as part of a capital project plan. He said the district will also bring forward a potential priority list for capital projects.

"Some of the projects when the architect did not complete what they were supposed to complete and the board itself was late in getting things done this has hampered our ability to move forward on several projects," Johnson said.