The Orangeburg County School District is in the process of looking at various K-8 curricula to implement at the middle- and elementary-school levels district-wide.
Teachers representing each of the district's schools were able to make a site visit Jan. 22 to the Meeting Street Academy campus in Charleston to learn more about the English Language Arts curriculum Wit & Wisdom and the math curriculum Eureka Math.
About 56 individuals -- of which 52 were teachers -- went to the Charleston school, which was chosen due to its similar demographic to the county's district.
"We wanted to make sure our teachers had an opportunity to look at the curriculum, review it and see it in action," District Chief of Instructional Services Dr. Lana Williams told trustees. "Our teachers are our most important resources in those classrooms. We did not want to make a decision without having teacher input."
Wit & Wisdom was described by teachers as a rigorous curriculum that provides integrated learning for all types of students -- those who are above average and special needs students.
Eureka Math was described as providing a progressive curriculum that is based on knowledge building. Students at the Charleston school scored in the 83 percentile in math using the curriculum.
"It should not matter what school a child is going for -- it should not matter where they live in this county," Williams said. "They should all be exposed to a rigorous curriculum."
Williams did say the district is still in the "exploratory phase" of what curricula to select.
"We want to make sure everyone is on the same page," she said, noting Eureka Math and Wisdom & Wit were chosen for a site visit because the two curricula had already received a "thumbs up" from school principals during a previous assessment period.
The district plans to look at additional curricula in the future, with continued input from stakeholders. Teachers will also help in the writing process of the curriculum.
"We are trying to make this decision as expeditiously as possible," Williams said. "As we get ready for our curriculum writing process, we want to know what curriculum products we plan to use so we can craft our curriculum around those two particular models."
School trustees were able to hear from teachers at Mellichamp Elementary, Lockett Elementary and Elloree Elementary Middle schools.
Dr. Shanika Smalls-Murr, who is a teacher at Elloree Elementary Middle, had the opportunity to observe the Wit & Wisdom curriculum in action.
"Through the program, I saw good old-fashioned teaching," Smalls-Murr said. "There was a structure in place."
She said the curriculum challenges students.
"Students exhibited strong reading habits, thinking skills and writing abilities," she said. "There wasn't a disembodiment of concepts and processes. The lessons were connected and organized."
She also said the curriculum can also be customized.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said teachers are "conductors" of the train of education and need to be listened to since they are the direct connection to the students.
"We want to make sure teachers have a voice that we hear," he said. "When you are going to develop a curriculum, it is going to give them an opportunity to compete. It won't be an overnight process, and it is going to take three to five years to bring this to fruition ... The principals have to be involved."
Williams said some teachers expressed concerns about the district purchasing the curricula in a piecemeal fashion rather than holistically and that the district would not stick with the curriculum long enough to see the benefits to the students.
Concerns were also raised about the guidance that instructors will receive from district administration in helping to facilitate the implementation of the curricula.
In other matters, independent audit consultant David Loadholt, who reviewed former three district audits presented by the district last month, told trustees, "You are on sound ground."
“The audits did come through and there were no irregularities,” Loadholt said, referring to the audit for the fiscal year July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
Loadholt did note that each district saw its expenditures exceed its revenues during last year’s fiscal year primarily due to having to pay employees vacation time and annual leave.
"This was fair to the employees and had to be done," Loadholt said. "That was probably the biggest driving factor of what happened in the audits."
Loadholt reminded trustees that when they move into the 2021 budget process, they need to be cognizant of how they have been spending their money over the first seven months of the new district.
"The biggest place you are going to analyze is your salary and benefits because that is 85% to 90% of your budget," Loadholt said.
