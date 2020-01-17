The Orangeburg County School District has a contingency plan in place for students to continue learning if their school is shut down due to maintenance issues.
Students will be transferred to Lake Marion High School if their school needs to be closed, District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant said. The high school is the district's largest.
Grant also said the district is looking to implement “e-learning days” that will allow students to continue learning online.
"In other words, we would not have O-W (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) kids out and everybody else going to school and they would have to make up a day," Grant said. "They would be able to do stuff online. Those are things we are looking at."
Grant discussed the issue Tuesday during a board work session.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said, "E-learning is here.
"We are going to make a concerted effort to move forward with technological capabilities. We are moving full steam ahead."
"We will take those Chromebooks off the shelves and get them out in the hands of students," he said. "If there is a situation and we have a need to shut down a school, then we can still have students electronically do the learning route."
The matter was brought up during Tuesday's work session when Grant noted both Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and O-W had some issues recently that required shutting down at least a portion of the schools.
He said some HKT classrooms had some flooding due to recent heavy rains and a foundational crack and a power outage Jan. 12 at O-W.
In other matters:
• District Director of Maintenance and Facilities David Hess said the district will be posting a request for proposals for an engineering firm that will provide the expertise needed to make sure that roof repairs are done correctly.
The engineering firm will also be asked to provide recommendations for work and guidance to contractors.
• Grant said the school district is in the process of having a kitchen facilities assessment conducted at all of the district's schools.
The assessment is being conducted and paid for by the S.C. Department of Education's Office of Food and Nutrition. The assessments are based on S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control standards.
Grant said four more schools still need to be assessed with a final report scheduled to be released by the middle of February.
• District Chief of Financial Services Michael Thom noted the district is keeping its eye on what is happening on the state level.
Gov. Henry McMaster is asking for a $3,000 raise for teachers which would cost the state a total of $211 million, he said.
He noted that in the past the state has given teachers a percentage pay increase and not a dollar-based raise.
"Some folks are upset because the $3,000 for a teacher making $38,000 equals 7.89 percent," Thom said. "$3,000 dollars for a teacher making $65,000 is only 4.65 percent."
He said there are other proposals out there as well, including merit-based increases.
The proposals could cost the state anywhere from $34 million to $230 million to implement.
• Trustees received an overview of the OCSD's Innovative Summit held at Lake Marion High School on Jan. 6.
The 6-1/2 hour, one-day summit focused on the personal development of district employees.
Conference topics included classroom management, safety training, customer service, reading strategies and parent engagement.
About 1,392 individuals attended the summit with a total of 78 presenters. About 51 of the presenters are employed by the OCSD.
The district plans for additional professional development summits in August 2020 and in January 2021.
• Thom said district employees who worked at the prior school district and who currently work in the new district will receive two W2 forms this year.
All W2s will be sent out the last week in January.
Vendors that also worked at the previous school districts and who currently work at the current district will each receive four 1099 forms. The 1099 forms will also be released the last week of January.
• The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The meeting will be held at the district headquarters at 102 Founders Court.
