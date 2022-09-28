Orangeburg County schools announce storm plans

The Orangeburg County School District has announced it’s closing schools early Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Friday will be an e-learning day.

“Predicted heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Ian may cause unsafe travel conditions for school buses as well as our employees, parents, and student drivers,” the district said in a release.

On Thursday, kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Dover Elementary, however, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Middle schools, K-12 schools and middle-high schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., except Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, which will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

“Our decision to dismiss early will provide a longer window for buses to get students home safely after school while ensuring our youngest drivers and district staff that commute from other counties that may be impacted are off the roads before any severe weather,” the district’s release said.

Friday will be an e-learning day for all students, faculty and staff in Orangeburg County School District.

All afterschool programs are canceled for Thursday and Friday. All athletic events previously planned for Thursday or Friday have either been rescheduled or canceled.