Orangeburg County School District urging masks, vaccine; 17 student cases of COVID in first week of school

The Orangeburg County School District is urging the use of masks in schools following the first week of school, when it had 17 positive student cases of coronavirus.
“While we currently are not able to require masks, it is strongly encouraged to help keep potential exposures down, especially during this major spike in COVID-19 cases around the state and nation,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a release.
Anyone in “close contact” for 15 minutes or more with a positive student must quarantine for 14 days after the last contact.
The district has 374 students under quarantine.
The schools affected by coronavirus include:
• Marshall – 2 positive, 50 quarantined
• William J. Clark – 1 positive, 22 quarantined
• Rivelon – 1 positive, 28 quarantined
• Howard – 1 positive, 49 quarantined
• Elloree – 4 positive, 8 quarantined
• Whittaker – 2 positive, 40 quarantined
• North – 2 positive, 91 quarantined
• Edisto Primary – 1 positive, 46 quarantined
• Bethune-Bowman Middle-High – 1 positive, 28 quarantined
• Edisto High School – 2 positive, 12 quarantined
Students under quarantine attend classes via remote learning.
There are a total of 34 staff members currently under quarantine with 11 positive coronavirus cases and 23 identified as close contacts.
South Carolina law prevents school districts from mandating masks for staff and students, although that’s being challenged in court by Richland County School District 2.
Even so, the district reports the majority of students and staff heeded the “public health recommendation to wear a mask while indoors, unless vaccinated (even those vaccinated are currently being encouraged to wear a mask while indoors and not able to be physically distanced).”
The district reports of 31 facilities, four had more than 100 students who didn’t wear masks: Carver-Edisto, 169; Edisto High, 199; Edisto Primary, 188; and Lockett Elementary, 133.
There were also multiple schools with fewer than five maskless students. These schools include, Bethune-Bowman Elementary, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High, Holly Hill Elementary, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle, Lake Marion High and Technology Center, Sheridan Elementary, The Technology Center and Whittaker Elementary.
Foster said he’s proud of the people who are “taking the extra safety precaution to keep themselves and others around them safe.”
The district is encouraging everyone eligible for the vaccine to strongly consider becoming vaccinated.
“The use of face coverings by all students and staff within school facilities remains a strong recommendation of state and federal public health officials, as well as frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer and extensive disinfecting and sanitizing,” the district said in its release.
OCSD mandates face coverings on school buses and in health care areas of school facilities. Face coverings are also required for any visitors.