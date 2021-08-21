Orangeburg County School District urging masks, vaccine; 17 student cases of COVID in first week of school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Bethune-Bowman Middle-High – 1 positive, 28 quarantined

• Edisto High School – 2 positive, 12 quarantined

Students under quarantine attend classes via remote learning.

There are a total of 34 staff members currently under quarantine with 11 positive coronavirus cases and 23 identified as close contacts.

South Carolina law prevents school districts from mandating masks for staff and students, although that’s being challenged in court by Richland County School District 2.

Even so, the district reports the majority of students and staff heeded the “public health recommendation to wear a mask while indoors, unless vaccinated (even those vaccinated are currently being encouraged to wear a mask while indoors and not able to be physically distanced).”

The district reports of 31 facilities, four had more than 100 students who didn’t wear masks: Carver-Edisto, 169; Edisto High, 199; Edisto Primary, 188; and Lockett Elementary, 133.