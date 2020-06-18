Orangeburg County School District trustees to continue superintendent discussions Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orangeburg County School Board met behind closed doors for about two-and-a-half hours on Thursday, but did not settle on a superintendent.

Board Vice Chair Betty Pelzer said the discussion “went rather smoothly. It kept us busy.”

Trustees want to make sure they have the best candidate to start the job on July 1, she said.

The trustees will discuss the superintendent search when they gather again on Tuesday.

The two finalists for the job -- Dr. Shawn Foster and Dr. Valarie Williams -- got to meet with district teachers, principals, staff and the community with in-person forums that were also broadcast on the district's Facebook page.

Foster is currently the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District.

Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.

