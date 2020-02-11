Orangeburg County School District trustees start superintendent search talks

Orangeburg County School District trustees met behind closed doors for nearly an hour on Monday to discuss the search for a new superintendent.

They took no action.

"We will have more information probably at the next board meeting," Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said following the closed session.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

James-Tyler said Monday’s discussion primarily revolved around the search process and whether the board will conduct an internal search or use the S.C. School Boards Association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The SCSBA often helps districts conduct superintendent searches.

The entire board and interim superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson were present for the meeting. About four individuals from the public were in attendance.

The meeting was the first one regarding the search process for a new superintendent.

Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year and is supposed to serve through June 30.

He has about 32 years of experience in education. He most recently served Greenwood School District 50 as superintendent for 13 years.