Orangeburg County School District: Trustees seek firm for leader search

Orangeburg County school trustees are trying to find a firm to lead the search for the district’s new superintendent.

Trustees met behind closed doors for about 2-1/2 hours to discuss proposals from three firms during a special called meeting Monday.

"We had a good meeting," Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said.

Trustees discussed the issue again during a closed session at their regularly scheduled Tuesday board meeting.

No vote or decision was made on the issue at either meeting.

James-Tyler noted that three proposals, including one from the South Carolina School Boards Association, were reviewed.

Board attorney Connie Jackson said the district was not ready to release the names of the two other search firms in consideration.

Interim superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year and is supposed to serve through June 30.

He has about 32 years of experience in education. He most recently served Greenwood School District 50 as superintendent for 13 years.