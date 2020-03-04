Orangeburg County School District: Trustees pick firm to search for leader

The district will release the search firm’s cost once a contract is signed.

Dr. William O'Quinn was the only trustee absent from the meeting.

There was no public discussion prior to the vote.

In the board's official statement, James-Tyler cited BWP's qualifications in conducting superintendent searches. She said the company has the “expertise, resources and experience” to conduct a local, regional and national search.

She said the firm is set up to “hit the ground running.”

"Based on past experiences, a search firm also knows what techniques generally are effective and ineffective, which will make the overall search process more efficient and likely to result in a strong pool of candidates," James-Tyler said.

Following the meeting, board attorney Connie Jackson BWP will begin working immediately.

"We know that we are on a tight timeline," Jackson said.

The firm will be meeting with board members and stakeholders, including teachers, students and community members to learn the characteristics and desires individuals want in a leader for the district.