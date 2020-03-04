Orangeburg County School District: Trustees pick firm to search for leader

Orangeburg County school trustees have picked a Chicago-area search firm to help find the district’s next superintendent.
BWP and Associates will conduct the search for the district's next leader.
"In conjunction with BWP, the board will keep the public apprised as this very important endeavor moves forward," Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said in a prepared statement.
"Input from staff, students and the community will be sought,” she said.
Trustees unanimously selected BWP and Associates following a closed-door meeting Tuesday night.
James-Tyler said the board plans to meet with BWP in the next week or so, “to establish the search process timeline, determine the requirements for the superintendent's position and discuss other necessary steps to ensure a successful recruitment, interview and selection process.”
She said the district intends to appoint a new superintendent by July 1, 2020, which is the start of the new school year.
Trustees interviewed at least two other firms before making their final decision.
As part of the board's official motion, James-Tyler will be given the authority to execute the agreement with BWP in consultation with the board's law firm, Halligan Mahoney and Williams.
The district will release the search firm’s cost once a contract is signed.
Dr. William O'Quinn was the only trustee absent from the meeting.
There was no public discussion prior to the vote.
In the board's official statement, James-Tyler cited BWP's qualifications in conducting superintendent searches. She said the company has the “expertise, resources and experience” to conduct a local, regional and national search.
She said the firm is set up to “hit the ground running.”
"Based on past experiences, a search firm also knows what techniques generally are effective and ineffective, which will make the overall search process more efficient and likely to result in a strong pool of candidates," James-Tyler said.
Following the meeting, board attorney Connie Jackson BWP will begin working immediately.
"We know that we are on a tight timeline," Jackson said.
The firm will be meeting with board members and stakeholders, including teachers, students and community members to learn the characteristics and desires individuals want in a leader for the district.
"The search firm will have dates where they will meet the stakeholders,” Jackson said.
Jackson said further along in the process, the public will be able to meet the top three finalists for the job of superintendent.
According to its website, BWP has represented school districts in 38 states. Several school districts in South Carolina have used the company's services in the past, including Barnwell School District 45 and Richland County school districts.
The firm currently is in the process of conducting five superintendent searches for other school districts across the country including the Georgetown County School District in South Carolina.
Interim superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year and is supposed to serve through June 30.
The next board meeting is a work session scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Nix Elementary School Clyburn Center on 770 Stilton Road. The Clyburn Center is located directly behind the elementary school.