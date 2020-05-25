Orangeburg County School District trustees discuss superintendent search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District trustees went into executive session on Friday to discuss employment matters regarding the district's superintendent search.

The closed session lasted a little under an hour. The trustees took no action in the special, called meeting.

There was no discussion in open session.

The district had 31 candidates apply to become the next superintendent. Trustees have been given profiles of the candidates.

The board will have to decide which candidates to interview before deciding on finalists.

The district has hired Illinois-based BWP and Associates to help conduct the search.

The company will most likely recommend a slate of about four to six individuals to the board for interviews. The applicants for the position will be confidential, except for the three finalists.

The district intends to appoint a new superintendent by July 1, which is the start of the new school year.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year and is supposed to serve through June 30.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26. The audio meeting can be listened to via the district's Facebook page. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.