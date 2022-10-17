Orangeburg County School District: Trustees discuss phone problems; district officials working on fix

Orangeburg County School District trustees say the district's phone system is dysfunctional, making it difficult for classroom teachers to communicate with office staff. The district says it’s working on a solution.

“Teachers are having to carry their cell phones around in their pockets with them. They have no way to get in touch with the office. Several weeks ago the internet was down so their phone systems were down,” trustee Dr. William O'Quinn said last week.

“If there is a substitute teacher in there that doesn't have access to a computer, they don't have any way to get in touch with the office,” O'Quinn said. “That is a dangerous situation.”

Trustees discussed the issue last week during the board's regularly scheduled meeting.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the district is trying out a program with a phone adapter that is designed to improve the situation. The district is awaiting feedback from teachers before making a purchase.

“One of the concerns is that we need to do more testing before we actually implement it,” OCSD Director of Technology Eric Ham said. “We got some positive feedback from teachers.”

In the interim, Ham said teachers have been informed of protocols to follow in the event of a classroom emergency.

“We have some classrooms that never had phones in them anyway, so those protocols are the ones we would use,” Ham said. “They would reach out to the office that way until all the teachers have some way of directly communicating back.”

Ham said many schools also have public address systems in classrooms that also can be used to call office staff.

“We are looking at all those systems as well so they are able to communicate back and forth with the school,” Ham said.

Trustee Idella Carson asked Foster, “are we retrogressing, getting away from phones in the classroom?”

Foster explained that under consolidation, the district had to implement a unified phone system. He noted prior to consolidation, each district had a different phone system.

“I know that,” Carson said. “My question is simple: Why are we getting rid of the phones ... on the wall or on the desk?”

“We are not actually getting rid of the phones,” Foster said. “They have phone access, but it is different than they typically have. They have access to a phone. It is just a different conduit.”

Foster said there have been some kinks in the phone system that the district is working to address.

“We will continue to work through these protocols and update things as quickly as we possibly can,” Foster said. “As soon as we get the feedback and the appropriate path forward and get the supplies in, we will continue to move forward in that regard.”

Carson also noted that external calls to the district can drop off.

Ham said the district has tested the system and found it is in proper working order. He also noted if a caller has problems connecting to the district, they can dial "0" and get the operator, who will handle the call transfer.

“When you do that, it drops your call,” Carson said.

“If you could tell me where it is happening at I can try to see what is wrong,” Ham said.

“Just about all the schools,” Carson said.

“We will check it out,” Ham said.

Trustee Peggy James-Tyler said she has heard concerns that the public address system cannot target a direct classroom but communications through the system are broadcast to the entire school.

“We are still working on the PA system that was probably outdated about 20 years ago,” Ham said. “Some of the parts we cannot get.”

Ham said the district is looking at a new system, but the cost to replace the PA system in six schools alone costs $1.5 million.

Foster said the district has been looking to apply for United States Department of Agriculture grants to help pay for the upgrade.