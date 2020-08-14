Orangeburg County School District trustees approve borrowing

“We do have the opportunity to go up to 67 percent, but we believe that right now if we stay with 50 percent, we’re able to social distance students a little bit more. That gives us some room to put siblings on the same seat as well as spreading things out. We have our cleaning and disinfecting protocols in there, and we’ll be doing that between our routes,” he said.

“We’re going to be running staggered route times because … we’re not going to be able to get everybody in a normal single route. So we’re going to work through what those will look like,” Grant added.

Personal protective equipment will be required for bus drivers and passengers at all times.

As far as meal service, Grant said, “When students are in school, our elementary kids will have pre-packaged meals, where they’ll get those bags and be able to return to their classroom, or to that open space to eat.

“Middle and high school students will have that carry-out style and when we’re in hybrid instruction, where the secondary students are in school one day and then they’re out and they’re back the next day, they’re going to be able to get their meal for the day that they’re at home before they leave. So we’ll be able to serve those kids.”