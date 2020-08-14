Orangeburg County School District trustees approve borrowing

The Orangeburg County School Board plans to borrow up to $10 million to help the district operate until property tax revenues are available.
The board unanimously approved using a tax anticipation notice to borrow no more than $10 million. A TAN is used by some school districts use to cover costs until taxes come in.
“The TAN simply assures that you all have the cash resources to pay for projects that need to be paid for: teacher salaries, operations, keeping the power on, keeping the water flowing and being able to deliver services to the students and do all the other things that go along with normal operations,” district financial adviser Bob Damron told trustees during special meeting last week.
The majority of the district’s revenue will be received between January and February of 2021, once property taxes are paid.
The board also unanimously approved the issuance of a general obligation bond to not exceed $4 million.
The district is borrowing the money to pay for various capital projects and technology needs in the district.
The bond would result in a debt millage of approximately 42 mills, which is the same as the debt millage for last year.
“We size the bonds to the point to where there’s no millage increase,” Damron said.
Returning to school
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster discussed students’ return to school.
“Next week, the 17th, will be professional development for all of our teachers, followed by the first day of virtual learning, the 24th, for our K-8th grade. But by that time, our 9-12th grade students will be picking up devices and going through the orientation process. Then they'll join K-8th grade in virtual learning starting the 31st of August,” Foster said.
He said parents who have indicated a need for Wi-Fi devices will receive a notification email telling them when they can pick up the devices at their child’s school.
"We're trying to have processes and clear communication across the board for every aspect of what it is we're having to do,” Foster said.
Foster said the district is continuing to adjust its plans for returning to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
He asked for everyone’s patience as the district maneuvers through “unchartered waters.”
"I can tell you know that just like in your traditional opening, we're going to have some hiccups, but we're going to adjust and we're going to make sure that we fix those as we would do in any normal circumstance. … We as a community are going to have to come together and work as partners,” Foster said.
Students may return to a classroom setting on Sept. 14 if their parents choose it, although that date could change depending on circumstances.
Curriculum
and instruction
Andress Carter-Sims, assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction, reported on the district’s instructional delivery models.
“Students will have the opportunity to have live and on-demand instruction from their teachers. … Students are receiving schedules so that they are able to join their teacher through Team Meets, as well as we are using Canvas for our third through 12th grade students and Seesaw for our pre-K through 12, where students can find their curriculum and then again be supported through Team Meets live or on demand with their teacher,” Carter-Sims said.
She said the district will offer help via a helpline at 803-533-7981 or by emailing helpdesk@ocsdsc.org.
“If it is an IT issue, the call or email would be routed to IT. If it is a curriculum issue, then it will be routed to curriculum,” Carter-Sims said.
She also reported that state Education Oversight Committee approved the district’s application for Cohort 3 of eLearning, a pilot program for alternative methods of instruction for make-up days.
“Our students will not have to make up days because we have a platform in place. We have one-to-one devices, we have evidence of professional development, and not only will we have this approval from the Education Oversight Committee, but we'll also be partnering with other districts so that we can learn from them as well,” she said. “We are in the Ready Cohort and we will have this uninterrupted instruction whenever we are presented with weather days."
Student services
Dr. Liana Calloway, assistant superintendent for student services, reported on how the district will be serving special needs students.
“Remote learning will be provided daily with real-time virtual communication and interaction for our students with disabilities. Each teacher and service provider will provide parents with access to IEPs and learning materials designed for their child,” Calloway said. IEPs are individualized education programs.
“All special ed teachers and service providers must convene necessary meetings with parents and we’re speaking of IEP meetings. And during these IEP meetings, IEPs will be amended to reflect instruction and any other service that we provide our students,” she said.
She said resource services, speech, OT and PT services will be provided on Small Group, Electives and Extra Help Day.
“That will be a full day of support and services for our students. Not only students with disabilities, but all our students in Orangeburg County,” Calloway said.
Trustee Betty Pelzer asked how physical therapy will look in a virtual world.
Foster said, “A portion of this could be where the physical therapist is on the other side of a screen coaching the parent on those techniques that they need to assist their child with their physical therapy. So it’s kind of like a modified telehealth circumstance that you would kind of see. That would be just one option of how that may look. … But, yes, they would need assistance from an adult other than an actual physical therapist there.”
Heyward Jean, director of student services, said the coronavirus has also impacted students’ athletic experiences.
The S.C. High School League has provided the district with updates since the pandemic started, he said.
Plans for fall sports have not been finalized.
“In step with our South Carolina High School League, Orangeburg County School District will continue to meet with our athletic directors … to get their input, to do some pulse checks to find out what the community is saying in their respective areas, to find out what their coaches are saying. Again, they have been very candid, and they have expressed these concerns,” Jean said.
“While some express concerns about, of course, the health and well-being of our children coming back to fall sports, they’ve also expressed the desire to come and support because of the social-emotional aspect of children and student-athletes,” he said.
Foster said the decision will ultimately fall on him.
“At some point, I have to make a decision so folks will know what’s going on. And that’s not a decision on this board, that’s a decision that I, the superintendent, have to make with the input of our ADs. … We’ll continue to monitor these things,” he said.
Operations
Robert Grant, assistant superintendent for operations, gave a brief overview of the district’s 82-page Road Back to School plan, which includes health and safety protocols.
“You have cleaning and disinfecting procedures, guidance from (the Centers for Disease Control), our response to confirmed cases and our facilities plans. And this is great information not just for our schools, but this is great information for our communities because folks want to know how we’re responding when we have issues at our schools and what we’re planning to do to make sure things are ready,” he said.
Grant said the district’s buses will be running at 50 percent capacity.
“We do have the opportunity to go up to 67 percent, but we believe that right now if we stay with 50 percent, we’re able to social distance students a little bit more. That gives us some room to put siblings on the same seat as well as spreading things out. We have our cleaning and disinfecting protocols in there, and we’ll be doing that between our routes,” he said.
“We’re going to be running staggered route times because … we’re not going to be able to get everybody in a normal single route. So we’re going to work through what those will look like,” Grant added.
Personal protective equipment will be required for bus drivers and passengers at all times.
As far as meal service, Grant said, “When students are in school, our elementary kids will have pre-packaged meals, where they’ll get those bags and be able to return to their classroom, or to that open space to eat.
“Middle and high school students will have that carry-out style and when we’re in hybrid instruction, where the secondary students are in school one day and then they’re out and they’re back the next day, they’re going to be able to get their meal for the day that they’re at home before they leave. So we’ll be able to serve those kids.”
When e-learning begins on Aug. 24, he said, “We’ll have drive-thru available at every school site and we’ll also have meal delivery to all of our bus stops. Everybody can take advantage of that, even students that generally don’t ride a bus, or folks that may not consider going back riding the bus until things are better. We’ll be able to pick up their meals through our bus stop. We’ll also be using that to assist our instructional department with devices and getting things to and from our students.”
Foster said the back-to-school plan will be “driven by what this virus allows us to do in Orangeburg County, not next door, not across the state, not across the country.”
“I’m asking for your patience and compassion as we may have to make those adjustments. That’s why it’s there. We’re trying to be as transparent and open and honest as we possibly can be,” he said.
Title IX
Trustees gave final second reading to the district’s Title IX policy. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs and activities. The policy outlines the grievance and appeals process as well as other rules and procedures for the school district in handling any sexual harassment complaints.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.