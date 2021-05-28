Orangeburg County School District trustees approve $128.2M budget; district finalizes employee raises, tax increase

Orangeburg County School District trustees have given final approval to the district’s $128.2 million general fund budget for the next year.
The district reduced planned spending by $9.6 million to bring the budget into balance.
The reduction was realized by placing qualified expenses into special revenue funds, Assistant Superintendent for Finance Gail Sanders told trustees Tuesday.
“To counterbalance the budget changes and to assure appropriate use of special revenue funds, we verified that employee salaries were coded to the appropriate funding source in addition to reducing and balancing full-time employees across the district, and transferred purchase services, supplies and equipment from the general fund to utilize our special revenue funds,” she said.
“We were able to transfer allowable expenses from our special revenue fund and not have to take from the general fund,” Sanders said. “We have federal funds, we have state funds that we were able to utilize.”
Of the $128.2 million in spending, about $79 million will be used for salaries. Employee benefit spending is $33 million.
The expenses include a pay increase for eligible employees, a 1% retirement increase and a 6.73% insurance increase. Sanders said there will be no cost increase for employees.
On the revenue side, the district is expecting local revenues to total $47.5 million. The state reimbursement revenue is estimated at $21 million, and state revenues are estimated at $54 million.
The school district will receive $872,000 in contributions/interest and will have a fund balance transfer of $4.8 million.
The millage rate for the fiscal year is 219 mills and includes a 28-mill increase in operational millage from the current school year. The tax increase will not apply to primary residences.
It will apply to second homes or rental property, which will see taxes increase by about $168 on a $100,000 home.
The increase will also apply to vehicles. Taxes on a vehicle valued at $25,000 will increase by about $42.
The district had to receive special permission from lawmakers to increase taxes above the state cap. The increase adjusts for a miscalculation made when the county’s three school districts were combined into one.
Sanders noted the budget could change based on how much funding the district receives from the state. Once the state budget is finalized, the district will know more about any changes it needs to make.
A public hearing was held on the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. No public comments were submitted or heard.
In other business:
• The district's nutrition department received a $42,000 "No Kid Hungry" grant, which will go toward the purchase of a meal delivery van and two new refrigerators at Edisto Elementary School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The van should arrive in the next five months.
Since consolidation of the districts, the district's nutrition department has received $90,000 in grants.
• Parents and students were encouraged to sign up for the district's summer school program.
Summer school for students in pre-K through 12th grade will be held from June 10 through July 8.
Career technology students in grades 9-12 will be able to attend summer school June 21 through July 1.
• Employees were reminded that an employee retiree recognition program is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at The Cinema in Orangeburg.
The ceremony will include first-time retirees from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
• District graduates are reminded to maintain decorum at the graduation ceremonies and are asked to not decorate hats, robes or shoes in light of this fact. Graduations are scheduled for June 4.
Students and those in attendance will be required to wear masks. Masks can be taken off for photo opportunities as they walk across the stage.
• Trustees unanimously gave first reading to district safety plans and drills. The state requires each district to adopt a safety policy. The policy is a model policy offered by the South Carolina School Boards Association.
• Trustees also gave unanimous first reading approval to a plan to reduce board meetings from two a month to one a month. The policy would mean the board would meet the second Tuesday of each month. It would take effect in August.
• The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are livestreamed on the district's website at www.ocsdsc.org