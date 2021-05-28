Orangeburg County School District trustees approve $128.2M budget; district finalizes employee raises, tax increase

On the revenue side, the district is expecting local revenues to total $47.5 million. The state reimbursement revenue is estimated at $21 million, and state revenues are estimated at $54 million.

The school district will receive $872,000 in contributions/interest and will have a fund balance transfer of $4.8 million.

The millage rate for the fiscal year is 219 mills and includes a 28-mill increase in operational millage from the current school year. The tax increase will not apply to primary residences.

It will apply to second homes or rental property, which will see taxes increase by about $168 on a $100,000 home.

The increase will also apply to vehicles. Taxes on a vehicle valued at $25,000 will increase by about $42.

The district had to receive special permission from lawmakers to increase taxes above the state cap. The increase adjusts for a miscalculation made when the county’s three school districts were combined into one.

Sanders noted the budget could change based on how much funding the district receives from the state. Once the state budget is finalized, the district will know more about any changes it needs to make.