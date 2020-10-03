Orangeburg County School District tries out in-person teaching Official: Students, teachers seemed comfortable

Glenne Piccolino said both students and teachers seemed to be comfortable in the learning environment.

"As in a typical classroom, teachers were proactive in engaging all students regardless of where they were seated: in the classroom, or in the comfort of their own homes," she said. Students were responsive and completed assignments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School ninth-grade English teacher Chris Robinson said the trial run was beneficial to him.

"This demonstration gave us the opportunity to interact with students online and in person, and even though it was new to me, I think that we can work through the challenges that come with combining the two styles of learning," he said. "I believe that the task of doing virtual and in-person learning simultaneously is doable, and I look forward to tailoring my teaching style and lessons to accommodate this new normal."

O-W freshman Alnasia White says she is trying to adjust to the current situation.

“I’ve gotten really comfortable with Teams, and I use it to communicate with my teachers regularly," White said. "Mr. Robinson’s class has been going really well online, but I definitely miss my friends.”