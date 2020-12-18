Orangeburg County School District to start year virtually

Orangeburg County School District students will start off the new year with virtual classes. They’ll have the chance to return to in-person learning in mid-January.

Students will return from winter break Tuesday, Jan. 5, in a 100% virtual learning model.

“In a continued effort to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we return from winter recess, Orangeburg County School District will phase-in employees from their remote to in-person workspaces while monitoring coronavirus numbers within our schools, offices and community,” district spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino said.

The district is planning to resume hybrid instruction for the students who choose it on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

"We are always improving our delivery of instruction, practices and procedures, both in the classroom and online, as we navigate this pandemic and continue teaching and learning," Glenne Piccolino said.

"Students will continue to have the opportunity to engage in synchronous (live) and asynchronous (recorded) instruction through Microsoft Teams and will complete assignments through Seesaw in primary grades, Canvas and D2L (for Career and Technology and Dual Credit Courses),” she said.

