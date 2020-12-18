Orangeburg County School District to start year virtually

Orangeburg County School District students will start off the new year with virtual classes. They’ll have the chance to return to in-person learning in mid-January.
Students will return from winter break Tuesday, Jan. 5, in a 100% virtual learning model.
“In a continued effort to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we return from winter recess, Orangeburg County School District will phase-in employees from their remote to in-person workspaces while monitoring coronavirus numbers within our schools, offices and community,” district spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
The district is planning to resume hybrid instruction for the students who choose it on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"We are always improving our delivery of instruction, practices and procedures, both in the classroom and online, as we navigate this pandemic and continue teaching and learning," Glenne Piccolino said.
"Students will continue to have the opportunity to engage in synchronous (live) and asynchronous (recorded) instruction through Microsoft Teams and will complete assignments through Seesaw in primary grades, Canvas and D2L (for Career and Technology and Dual Credit Courses),” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Friday will remain a day for additional student support, and students will have five days to complete assignments, Glenne Piccolino said.
The school district announced Dec. 5 it would move all instruction to a virtual platform for the month as coronavirus cases increased in the area.
The district also suspended all athletic practices and competition after four student athletes tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of their entire teams and coaching staff.
The district has not yet determined when sports conditioning, practices and contests will resume.
Families that wish to continue with the 100% virtual learning model can register for Orangeburg Online through the school district's website, Glenne Piccolino said.
Through late Thursday morning, the district has received 2,681 applications/enrollment forms for Orangeburg Online’s spring semester.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.