Orangeburg County School District to send reopening survey; O-W athletic complex project needs new board’s approval

The Orangeburg County School District will send out a survey to all district stakeholders asking for their opinions on the best and safest ways to reopen schools in the fall.
"We want to make sure we have a transition plan in place to bring our students and our employees back on our campus safely, but we don't want to do it without the input of our most important stakeholders, which are our parents, students and employees," District Chief of Instructional Services Dr. Lana Williams said.
"We are asking parents about their comfort level with students returning to school campuses in August,” she said.
Trustees discussed the issue Tuesday during the board's monthly work session.
The survey will seek input from parents, teachers and community members about returning to school in the fall and instructional delivery formats, as well as their views on summer reading and academic recovery classes.
"We understand none of these situations may be ideal," Williams said.
The survey will be presented to stakeholders over a two-week period.
The survey will also ask parents and stakeholders what safety precautions they’d like to see when schools do reopen.
Some proposals the district is seeking feedback on include:
• Should there be different scheduling options with some students coming in the morning and others in the afternoon, or perhaps some students attending Monday and Wednesday while others attend Tuesday and Thursday?
• Should some subjects be only taught in-person and others virtually?
• Should there be options for instruction with a combination of in-person and e-learning; or entirely in-classroom; or entirely virtual?
• How can the district improve current in-home learning programs?
• Should siblings ride the same bus regardless of grade level?
In other matters, District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant followed up on a concern raised by Trustee Idella Carson about the planned athletic complex at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
The former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 board approved spending $9.4 million for an athletic complex and renovations at O-W. OCSD5 was later combined with two other districts to make the countywide district.
Grant said final plans for those projects were never submitted to the state Office for School Facilities prior to consolidation in July 2019.
"We still have money allocated for those," Grant said. "If we were to move forward, this board would have to approve the use of funds for any of these projects for us to move forward.”
In other business:
• Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson and the trustees thanked all those who were involved in making the 2020 senior graduations possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.
About 684 students graduated in eight different outdoor ceremonies this year.
• Board work subcommittees will be formed in the subjects of curriculum, facilities and finance.
The subcommittees will consist of board members and are aimed to provide better background and data for the entire body.
• Trustees unanimously approved several summer maintenance projects totaling about $718,000 to be conducted at various schools throughout the district.
These include painting, HVAC, drainage repairs, parking lot and building repairs as well as remodeling.
• Trustees unanimously approved 118 local courses for the 2020-2021 school year.
Of the 118 courses, 113 are high school and five are middle school courses. The courses are for elective credits.
