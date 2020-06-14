Orangeburg County School District to send reopening survey; O-W athletic complex project needs new board’s approval

• Should there be different scheduling options with some students coming in the morning and others in the afternoon, or perhaps some students attending Monday and Wednesday while others attend Tuesday and Thursday?

• Should some subjects be only taught in-person and others virtually?

• Should there be options for instruction with a combination of in-person and e-learning; or entirely in-classroom; or entirely virtual?

• How can the district improve current in-home learning programs?

• Should siblings ride the same bus regardless of grade level?

In other matters, District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant followed up on a concern raised by Trustee Idella Carson about the planned athletic complex at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 board approved spending $9.4 million for an athletic complex and renovations at O-W. OCSD5 was later combined with two other districts to make the countywide district.

Grant said final plans for those projects were never submitted to the state Office for School Facilities prior to consolidation in July 2019.