Orangeburg County School District to raise new flag Thursday

Orangeburg County’s recently-consolidated school system will display its unity in a new way beginning Thursday, when every campus and office location throughout the county raises the new Orangeburg County School District flag.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 a.m., an outdoor, socially-distanced ceremony will be held at the district office where the new flag will be raised for the first time.

Ceremonies will also be held at each of the district’s 32 school campuses and work locations throughout the county, when all will ceremoniously raise the flag together at the same time.

The flags will be flown weekdays underneath the United States flag and the South Carolina state flag. The flags will be raised and lowered according to national flag standards and will observe federal and state guidelines during times of observance and mourning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0