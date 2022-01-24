Orangeburg County School District to present $190M plan; meetings scheduled across county

The Orangeburg County School District will hold meetings throughout the county to gain public input on its $190 million building plan.

That plan includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and consolidation of some local schools.

The district recently presented a community meeting schedule which will allow the public to provide input on the district's demography and facility planning study.

The meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Edisto High School – Feb. 15

• Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School – Feb. 16

• Lovely Hill Baptist Church – Feb. 22

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School – Feb. 23

• Lake Marion High School – Feb. 24

• Vendor/contractor/subcontractor drop-in – March 1. Location and time to be determined.

OCSD officials say that, without the plan, existing schools would need an estimated $429 million in repairs. They say the plan also addresses the problem of underused schools.

The district is planning a November 2022 bond referendum to ask voters to approve borrowing $190 million for the plan.

The district says if the bond is approved, it would allow the district to borrow funds for school improvements without an impact on taxes.

In other business during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting, school trustees received a presentation from officials with Alpharetta, Georgia-based ABM Buildings Solutions LLC.

Trustees last year entered into a contract with ABM to conduct an energy performance assessment of the district's electric, light and water systems. The firm was charged with looking at the district's energy costs and providing guidance on what the district can do to save money on energy.

ABM’s Rick Higgenbotham said 91 percent of the district’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment is past its useful life. He also recommended replacing older lights with more energy-efficient LED lighting and replacing inefficient plumbing fixtures.

“The district is on the verge of a major capital requirement due to failing HVAC in most buildings,” Higgenbotham said.

He noted that upgrading the district’s central controls would increase energy and maintenance efficiency with local control, LED lighting would improve building safety and water conservation measures would provide additional energy savings.

“We call this the critical needs program and this would require an investment by this district. An investment of $39.9 million is what we’re looking at right now,” Higginbotham said.

He described the plan as a comprehensive and proactive program that addresses the replacement of existing aged and outdated infrastructure while eliminating capital and budget volatility.

Energy performance contracting agreements allow organizations to update heating and air, building envelope, windows and lighting to more energy-efficient systems, with the savings in energy costs guaranteed to more than cover the cost of the upgrades.

“It’s taken some time to get stuff in, but we would project that we could begin construction in April, probably projecting a year and a half, somewhere in that neighborhood, for construction, maybe two years. But then your first payment would not be until one year after that construction was complete,” Higginbotham said.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “This plan right here is for the present schools, omitting the schools that aren’t involved in the actual plan that we’re now presenting to the actual community. So if this was to go and both plans were to run simultaneously, it would not include those facilities that would not be here currently.”

Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn said, "So this is actually making assumptions tonight with this that the plan that was presented that's going to be brought to the communities is going to pass. We don't know that that's going to happen.”

O’Quinn said he felt it was too early for the board to make a final decision on an energy performance contracting agreement.

“I think we're jumping the gun just a little bit to start work on some of these schools, or even spend money, or save money as we've been presented tonight. I just think that it's a little premature to make the assumption that all those things are going to pass and that we might end up leaving some schools out of this program,” he said.

O’Quinn continued, “I've been through this, some of these things before in other districts, and these companies that come in that say they're going to save us money. You’ve still got to spend that money along and along anyway. I think we need more than one night of presentation of this before we make any sort of decision, but that's just my opinion.”

Foster said, “We're not bringing this for any vote tonight. This is bringing it for information. This is not a motion or an action item on the agenda. I would not dare bring something like this for a board to consider in one night.”

The timeline for the project can be altered, Foster said. The plan is something for the board to consider and then ask questions as the district moves forward.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

