Orangeburg County School District to prep future teachers District, Claflin team up to offer college courses

The Orangeburg County School District is seeking to address teacher shortages by preparing its own students for the profession.

The Growing Future Educators program will be a collaborative effort with Claflin University, giving students hands-on teaching experiences with Claflin professors.

The goal is to eventually have the students attend Claflin, where they will pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education, according to Dr. Stephanie Alford, the district’s coordinator of Advanced College/Dual Credit and Early College programs.

The program will be open to ninth-grade students and will accept 20 students annually.

The total enrollment in the program will be about 80 students by 2026. Students in the program will be able to receive 48 college credits, meaning a senior would already have two years of college under his or her belt.

The courses will be taught by Claflin professors and students will receive teacher mentors throughout the process. The district will provide transportation for students.

The program is an extension of the district's Advanced College program, Alford said.

“By the time they come out of the program, they have been groomed, they are ready to teach and they are ready to teach in the school district,” Alford said. “Getting them early is the key.”

The students will be given loans or a scholarship with the stipulation the students commit to the school district for two or three years, although the details are being worked out, Alford said. If the students do not choose to work in the school district, they would have to pay the loans back.

The application process will open online in the winter of 2023, with the application deadline in February 2023 with a target for the program to begin in August 2023.

Alford said 33 students have already expressed an interest in the program.

Alford discussed the program at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Trustees requested data on similar programs in other areas, as well as information on how the district's existing programs are helping inspire students to become teachers.

“If we do a program, let's be able to give results on what kind of impact will it make on the students we are trying to recruit,” trustee Mary Ulmer said.

She asked for an update on the program a year from now.

“Bring the data back to us,” she said.

Trustees also stressed the importance of making sure agreements are clear that a student needs to teach in the school district as part of the program.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said students will remain enrolled at their own schools.

He noted the district currently has an Advanced College opportunity in arts and sciences. The Growing Future Educators program will focus on education.

Foster said the Growing Future Educators program will allow students to enter college as juniors and enter the teaching workforce earlier. He also noted the recruitment of teachers would most likely be easier because the program provides individuals with a way to receive their master’s degree and earn a higher salary.

Trustees unanimously approved the dual enrollment program.

In other matters:

• Trustees received an update on the Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School transition process. The schools will combine for the 2022-2023 school year.

The two schools are being combined as a part of the $190 million bond referendum approved by county voters in November.

Rivelon and Edisto Primary exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district is planning minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to Edisto Primary. Rivelon would close.

There is currently an entire wing at Edisto Primary that is not being used which can absorb the additional 189 students from Rivelon.

Teams are working together to ensure the transition process runs smoothly.

These teams are focused on bringing staff and faculty together as well as ensuring funding is adequate for the combined schools. The transition will not result in layoffs of employees.

• Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School math teacher Latoya Fagan was recognized as Rookie Teacher of the Month for November.

• Dr. Carolyn Gaillard, cadet teacher at the Orangeburg Technology Center, was recognized as the school district's Employee of the Month for November.

• The Branchville girls volleyball team was recognized for winning the 2022 Class Single A Lower State Volleyball Championship.

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School's girls volleyball team was recognized for winning the region championship.

• Branchville High School, Lake Marion High School, O-W High School and Edisto High School student athletes in volleyball and football were recognized for their accomplishments.

• Board members Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Dr. Debora Brunson and Ruby Edwards were recognized for their achievements in the South Carolina School Board's Association Boardmanship Institute.

The Boardmanship Institute offers training for board members on state and national education issues.

There are six levels of the institute. Bruce-Stephens was recognized for reaching level 3 and Brunson and Edwards were recognized for reaching Level 4.

• Board member Idella Carson was recognized for 10 years of service to Orangeburg County schools and received a lapel pin for her service. Carson previously served on Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5’s board.

• Trustees were informed the school district will donate an activity bus to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for the department's use as a mobile command unit. ODPS has received a grant to help fund the unit.

• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at district headquarters at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.