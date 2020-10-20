Orangeburg County School District to hold meeting for potential vendors

The Orangeburg County School District’s finance department is hosting a vendor information meeting for individuals and businesses that are interested in learning how to provide paid services to the district at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

“There’s a misconception that businesses have to be large with hundreds of employees in order to contract with the district.” OCSD Procurement Director Greg Twitty said. “In our day-to-day procurement processes, we solicit all kinds of service providers large and small, like HVAC technicians, gymnasium floor refurbishers, technology providers and construction crews. We’re looking for reliable people who provide an excellent service.”

"It is always our goal to support our local community,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Oftentimes, the procurement process can be cumbersome, so we want to encourage our local vendors to attend this workshop so that we can have everyone on an equal playing field when it's time to bid any of the projects at the school district."

OCSD says it would like to have more local vendors to reach out to. An example is Carolina Seal and Stripe, an Orangeburg business that won a bid to reseal, coat and paint parking lines for more than 30 district properties.