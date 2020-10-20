Orangeburg County School District to hold meeting for potential vendors

The Orangeburg County School District’s finance department is hosting a vendor information meeting for individuals and businesses that are interested in learning how to provide paid services to the district at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
“There’s a misconception that businesses have to be large with hundreds of employees in order to contract with the district.” OCSD Procurement Director Greg Twitty said. “In our day-to-day procurement processes, we solicit all kinds of service providers large and small, like HVAC technicians, gymnasium floor refurbishers, technology providers and construction crews. We’re looking for reliable people who provide an excellent service.”
"It is always our goal to support our local community,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Oftentimes, the procurement process can be cumbersome, so we want to encourage our local vendors to attend this workshop so that we can have everyone on an equal playing field when it's time to bid any of the projects at the school district."
OCSD says it would like to have more local vendors to reach out to. An example is Carolina Seal and Stripe, an Orangeburg business that won a bid to reseal, coat and paint parking lines for more than 30 district properties.
Of special interest are those businesses or sole proprietors that are owned/operated by minority groups because OCSD allocates a certain percentage of its contracts to minority-owned businesses by law.
South Carolina Division of Small and Minority Business Contracting and Certification Executive Director Pamela Green will be presenting at the information meeting to explain the benefits of registering as a minority-owned business, and to guide them through the process.
The hour-long vendor information meeting will be held at 770 Stilton Road, the Clyburn Center. The meeting will also be available online at www.ocsdsc.org > Menu > Vendor Information Meeting. You’ll be able to join in on the conversation and ask questions as needed.
