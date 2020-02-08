Orangeburg County School District trustees are beginning their search for a new superintendent.
The search will be discussed during a special called meeting on Monday.
Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said the meeting will be the first one regarding the search process for a new superintendent.
"Our attorney will bring some information to us," she said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the district headquarters at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg.
The personnel matter will be discussed in closed session.
The S.C. School Boards Association often helps school boards with the superintendent search process but James-Tyler said the board has not yet decided whether to conduct the search internally or use the services of the SCSBA.
When asked if a vote will be taken Monday, James-Tyler said “possibly. I am not sure.”
Current interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year.
The former Greenwood School District 50 superintendent began his service July 1, 2019. Johnson is making about $175,000 a year.
When it was noted that Johnson is supposed to serve through June 30, James-Tyler said, "he may be longer. We are not sure yet.”
Johnson, who has about 32 years of experience in education, served Greenwood School District 50 as superintendent for 13 years.
He had planned to retire June 30, 2019, but chose to accept the Orangeburg County position.
Johnson replaced Dr. Zona Jefferson, who served as an interim superintendent during the district's transition process from three districts to one district.
