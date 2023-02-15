Orangeburg County School District teachers and students will be coming back earlier for the 2023-2024 school year than they have in past years.

The school district’s calendar for the upcoming school year has teachers returning Monday, July 31 and students returning Monday, Aug. 7.

The next school year would end May 29 under the calendar. All holidays and school breaks would be the same as in the current year.

Although school begins one week earlier than in previous years, district officials say the new calendar provides the benefit of having balanced semesters.

There are 90 days before winter break and 90 days after winter break, according to the school district.

“The calendar this year, as it was in prior years, was created by our OCSD calendar committee, which consists of current and past teachers of the year and support staff of the year,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told school trustees this week.

“It was important to our high school teachers especially to have balanced semesters to maximize the educational opportunities for their students,” he said.

“Additionally, the calendar provides for an extended winter break as well as all of the other breaks that students and teachers typically receive - including a week during Thanksgiving, spring break and various other breaks throughout the academic year,” the district said in a press release.

A record number of 950 OCSD stakeholders voted on the calendar options, with nearly 75% voting to begin school earlier than in past years.

Trustees approved the 2023-2024 district calendar by a 7-2 vote. Dr. William O'Quinn and Mary Ulmer voted in opposition.

O'Quinn previously expressed concerns about teachers having to report to school in July.

In other business:

• Trustees voted 6-3 to donate excess property to the Community Organization for Rights and Empowerment (CORE) off of Unity Road in Holly Hill.

The district had wanted to donate the property to the organization for several years, but the COVID pandemic halted the transaction.

The building formerly served as an alternative school and primary school.

The district publicly posted the property to abide by state statute and there was no other interest in the property.

• The district received $25.9 million in revenues for the month of January and total expenditures for the month were $12.7 million, bringing the district $13.2 million in the black.

• Trustees recognized the district's 2023 National Beta Club award recipients from Holly Hill Elementary, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Lockett Elementary and Edisto Elementary.

• Trustees recognized MLK Oratory competition winners. The theme of this year's competition was “Celebrating the Impact of our Youth.” The youth winners honored the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through public speaking.

Fourteen children gave speeches to motivate and inspire changes that they want to see in their schools and daily lives.

Jaiden Seawright, a fifth-grader at Sheridan Elementary, was the winner.

• Trustees acknowledged fifth-grade students who were recognized for character by the Orangeburg County Community of Character program. The program is as part of the organization's Fifth Grade Outstanding Character recognition.

• Trustees recognized Latoya Sellers of Vance Providence Elementary School as Rookie Teacher of the Month for January.

• Trustees recognized Rivelon Elementary School media specialist Frankie Pinckney as employee of the month for January.

• Trustees recognized Rivelon Elementary School counselor Sharon Forman, who has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

• Trustees tabled a policy stipulating that the board will work with legislative representatives, the Consortium of State School Boards Associations and other groups to develop long-term legislative programs.

Trustees sought clarification before they vote on it.

• Trustees went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Upon coming out of closed session, trustees voted to accept certified employees and accepted certified employee resignations.

• The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the district headquarters at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meeting can be seen in-person or viewed on the district's website.