New teachers hired in select instructional fields for the 2023-2024 school year will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus from the Orangeburg County School District.

The bonuses will be funded with a three-year Leveraging Innovation For Educator Excellence (LIFE2) Grant. The bonuses do not include fringe benefits.

The U.S. Department of Education Teacher and School Leader grant is offered in partnership with Voorhees University and Call Me Mister.

The grant does not include part-time or substitute teachers.

The sign-on bonuses will be for new teachers in the following fields:

• Biology

• Chemistry

• Early childhood education

• Elementary education

• English language – middle through high school

• Math – middle to high school

• Physics

• Science – middle to high school

• Social studies/history – middle to high school

• Special education

• Technology computer science

• French, German and Spanish

The grant will also provide teachers in math and English language arts with performance-based compensation and the district with technology, professional development opportunities and funds to help teachers move forward with national board certification.

In related matters, the school district is considering maintaining its pay for summer school teachers at $50 an hour for certified staff and $25 an hour for classified staff.

The district's policy states the rate is $30 an hour for certified staff and $15 an hour for classified staff.

“We have the money to do this,” Foster said during a board meeting last week.

Since the item was not on the agenda as an action item, it will be considered for the May meeting.

In other matters, trustees unanimously gave second and final reading approval to an unencumbered time policy for the district.

The State Board of Education directs the principal of each elementary school to provide at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time on each regular school day to all full-time teachers in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

Unencumbered time is self-directed time for teachers without assigned duties or responsibilities, including direct instruction or supervision of students.

Teachers across the state have raised concerns that not getting bathroom and lunch breaks or having to regularly bring work home has been fueling burnout, causing many teachers to quit.

The program is currently being tried out this year and will be fully implemented during the 2023-2024 school year.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster noted the federal government requires teachers to have an individualized education program meeting with parents as well as a “504 plan” meeting for parents of students with disabilities.

He noted both the unencumbered time requirement and the legally binding requirements are working against one another.

“We have to find a way to fit it in,” Foster said. He said the unencumbered time requirement does not allow teachers to willingly give up this 30 minutes.