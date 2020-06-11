Orangeburg County School District superintendent candidates to speak at schools

The Orangeburg County School District is providing several opportunities for residents to meet with the candidates for school superintendent.
The school board plans to choose between Dr. Shawn Foster and Dr. Valarie Williams. A third candidate, Dr. William Wright, withdrew his name from consideration for personal reasons.
The board hopes to have a new superintendent by July 1.
Foster will be available Monday, Jun 15, at the following forums:
• 9 a.m. – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School gymnasium
• 11 a.m. – Lake Marion High School gymnasium
• 3 p.m. – Edisto High School gymnasium
Williams will be available Tuesday, June 16, at the following forums:
• 9 a.m. – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
• 11 a.m. – Lake Marion High School gymnasium
• 3 p.m. – Edisto High School gymnasium
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are required.
The forums will last an hour each.
Additionally, these events will be live-streamed and posted on the district’s website for viewing.
Foster has served as the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District since 2015. He previously served as director of Student and Administrative Services for Spartanburg School District 7.
Foster has served as an assistant principal, principal, intervention specialist and assistant director of an alternative school, and director of student and administrative services.
He received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Livingstone (NC) College, a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College and a doctorate in administration from South Carolina State University.
Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.
Williams has served as a principal at the middle and high school levels, a graduate school professor, a college-level business instructor, a computer instructor and a math teacher.
Williams graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics/secondary education from St. Augustine College. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in curriculum and teaching from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Williams received a master’s in business, an education specialist and School of Business Management certification from East Carolina.
The candidates’ resumes are posted on the OCSD website at www.ocsdsc.org.
