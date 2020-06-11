Orangeburg County School District superintendent candidates to speak at schools

Foster has served as the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District since 2015. He previously served as director of Student and Administrative Services for Spartanburg School District 7.

Foster has served as an assistant principal, principal, intervention specialist and assistant director of an alternative school, and director of student and administrative services.

He received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Livingstone (NC) College, a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College and a doctorate in administration from South Carolina State University.

Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.

Williams has served as a principal at the middle and high school levels, a graduate school professor, a college-level business instructor, a computer instructor and a math teacher.