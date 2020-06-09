Orangeburg County School District superintendent candidate drops out; board plans events for two others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the candidates for Orangeburg County School District superintendent has dropped out.

Dr. William Wright withdrew his name from consideration for personal reasons, according to a release from the district.

“While we are certainly disappointed with Dr. Wright’s withdrawal, the board is determined to push through this setback and focus on doing what is right for our students and our community,” school board Chairperson Peggy James-Tyler said in a letter.

“We were very fortunate to have three outstanding, well-qualified individuals interested in the position. So, we will continue our quest to find an experienced leader with the two remaining candidates,” she said.

The board has adjusted the dates of the superintendent candidates’ “meet and greet” and second interviews to June 15 for Dr. Shawn Foster and June 16 for Dr. Valarie Williams.

“We are currently arranging, consistent with CDC and DHEC COVID-19 precautions, opportunities for the candidates to visit schools and meet administrators as well as answer questions from district faculty and staff, students, parents, community members and leaders, and ministers,” James-Tyler said.