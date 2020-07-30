Orangeburg County School District superintendent asks for patience as reopening plan developed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District officials are asking for patience and understanding as the district continues to develop the specifics of its back-to-school reopening plan.

"This changes every single day," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“This is a living document in all senses of the word. We think we have it right one day, and we can get news and have to go back in and change and edit on the fly,” he said.

A 63-page back-to-school reopening document which has received input from teachers, administrators and parents may not even be finalized when August and September roll around, he said.

"We are trying to keep up every single day with everything that is going on," he said. "We are asking for the patience of our community as we make these changes. We are keeping abreast of those changes to make sure we are in line."

Trustee Idella Carson expressed concerns about teachers with young children who may not have child care.

Foster said the district is looking into how to address the issue and is asking for the community's support in formulating a plan.