Orangeburg County School District students won’t return Monday; new in-person learning date being considered

Orangeburg County School District students will not return to face-to-face instruction as planned on Monday.

The district plans to discuss the matter with the S.C. Department of Education on Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said following a Tuesday school board meeting.

The OCSD board will most likely announce a date for a return to in-person instruction during a special called meeting this Friday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the district's YouTube page.

The district has seen a total of six students impacted by coronavirus through Sept. 21. One student is in isolation, four recovered and one is in quarantine.

A total of 104 faculty and staff have been impacted -- three are currently in isolation, 33 have recovered, 11 are in quarantine and 57 cases have been resolved.

Isolation involves separating individuals who are sick with the virus from people who are not sick, while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to the virus to see if they become sick.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, Foster discussed the results of a parental and teacher survey.